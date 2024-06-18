Noodles In the Pot 2453 North Halsted Street
Featured Items
- Pad See Eiw
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, egg and sweet soy sauce.$15.50
- Pad Thai
Thai most famous noodles dish! Stir-fried thin rice noodles with cabbage, bean sprouts, egg and crushed peanut. Gluten free.$15.50
- Pad Khee Mao
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with basil leaves, carrots, green beans, baby corn and hot jalapino.$15.50
Food menu
Appetizers
- Baby Egg Rolls (6)
Tiny egg rolls filled with chicken, shrimp and bean thread noodles. Served with sweet & sour sauce.$7.75
- Chicken Satay
Chicken tender marinated in light curry, served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.$12.00
- Spring Rolls
Fresh rolls with with avocado, cucumber, bean sprouts, egg & cream cheese, top with tamarind sauce.$8.50
- Khanom Jeeb (6)
Steamed Shrimp Shumai, served with special soy sauce.$7.75
- Pot Stickers (5)
Wheat flour pastries filled with shrimp & garden vegetables, served with sesame sauce.$7.75
- Thai Rolls
Fresh clear paper hand roll filled with shrimp, chicken, crabmeat, vegetable & noodles. served with ground peanut sweet & sour sauce. Gluten free.$8.50
- Vegetable Rolls
Fresh rolls with cucumber, carrot, pineapple, lettuce and noodles, splashed with house dressing, served with creamy peanut sauce.$8.50
- Fried Tofu (6)
Fried tofu, served with sweet & sour sauce top with peanut.$7.75
- Fried Shu Mai (6)
Fried shrimp shumai, served with sweet & sour sauce.$7.75
- Crab Rangoon (6)
Minced crabmeat and cream cheese served with light sweet & sour sauce.$7.75
- Fried Wonton (6)
Fried wonton, stuffed with shrimp & chicken, served with sweet & sour sauce.$7.75
- Super Combo (12)
Mixed samplers of Fried Shumai, Crab Rangoon, Fried wonton, and Fried tofu.$12.00
Salads & Soups
- Cucumber Salad
Fresh cucumber, onion and carrot top with house dressing.$4.50
- Nam Tok (Beef Salad)
Grilled tender beef mixed with onion, hot pepper and lime juice.$16.50
- Larb (Chicken Salad)
Ground chicken mixed with onion, hot pepper and lime juice.$15.50
- Noodle Soup Special
Chicken noodle soup with bean sprout and Chinese broccoli.$7.25
- Tom Yum Soup
Hot & sour soup with fresh mushroom, onion, seasoned with lemon grass, kaffir leaves and fresh lime juice.$7.25
- Vegetable Tofu Soup
Fresh tofu with napa cabbage in clear broth.$7.25
- Wonton Soup
Clear soup with stuffed shrimp & ground chicken wonton, napa cabbage.$7.25
- Tom Kha Soup
Coconut milk soup with mushroom and onions, spiced with galanga root, kaffir leaves and lime juice, with your choice of meat.$7.25
Noodles
- Pad Thai
Thai most famous noodles dish! Stir-fried thin rice noodles with cabbage, bean sprouts, egg and crushed peanut. Gluten free.$15.50
- NP Pad Thai
Glass noodles with cabbage, beansprouts, egg and crushed peanut. Gluten free.$15.50
- Pad See Eiw
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, egg and sweet soy sauce.$15.50
- Lard Na
Crispy wide rice noodles topped with your choice of meat in delicious gravy.$15.50
- Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried glass noodles with onion, shredded carrot, beansprout, green peas and egg. Gluten free.$15.50
- Drunken Noodles
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with basil leaves, Chinese broccoli, snow peas, carrot and baby corn, with your choice of meat. Gluten free.$15.50
- Mixed Vegetables
Stir-fried assorted vegetables in delicious gravy, topped with crispy golden noodles, with your choice of meat.$15.50
- Pad Khee Mao
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with basil leaves, carrots, green beans, baby corn and hot jalapino.$15.50
- Bai-Tong Noodles
Spinach noodles stir-fried with egg, bean sprout and crushed peanut, served with fresh bean sprout.$15.50
- Spicy Chili Noodles
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg and bean sprouts, top with Sriracha hot sauce.$15.50
- Bangkok Noodles
Steamed egg noodles, topped with bamboo shoot, mushroom, snow peas, carrot and baby corn.$15.50
- Crazy Noodles
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, shredded carrot, bean sprout and snow peas.$15.50
- Golden Noodles
Stir-fried egg noodles with egg, shredded carrot, snow peas, mushroom and Chinese broccoli.$15.50
- Prik Pao Noodles
Bamboo shoot, sweet basil, carrots, snow peas, baby corn, mushroom in hot chili paste serve with rice noodles.$15.50
- Dumpling Noodles
Dumplings, egg noodles, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout with your choice of meat, serve in clear broth.$15.50
- Garlic Noodles
Egg noodles with bean sprout and crush peanut topped with your choice of sauteed meat.$15.50
- Thai Rice Stick
Stir fried thin rice noodles, Chinese broccoli and egg with your choice of meat$15.50
Curry Dishes
- Mandalay Noodles
Wide rice noodles, bamboo shoot, carrots and fresh basil sauteed in light curry$16.00
- Phuket Noodles
Stir fried spinach noodles with curry, napa cabbage, onions, carrots, bean sprout and egg$16.00
- Panang Noodles
The most popular Thai curry serve on crispy wide rice noodles.$16.00
- Green Curry
Spicy green curry with eggplant, green peas, bamboo shoot and fresh basil serve with steamed rice or steamed noodles$16.00
- Coconut Curry
Egg noodles with your choice of meat in coconut curry with chopped onion, cilantro and crispy noodles. Serve with cucumber salad$16.00
Rice Dishes
- Beef and Broccoli
Sauteed beef with broccoli in oyster-garlic sauce.$16.50
- Chicken 'N Rice
Sauteed chicken, baby corn, onions, snow peas, and mushroom in delicious gravy.$16.00
- BBQ Pork 'N Rice
BBQ pork stir-fried with ginger gravy sauce, served over steam broccoli.$16.50
- Cashew Nut
Stir-fried chicken with cashew nuts, pineapple, snow peas, onions, bell pepper, carrot and dried hot pepper$16.50
- Garlic Sauce
Sauteed your choice of meat with garlic and white pepper, garnished with steam broccoli.$16.50
- Pad Prik
Stir-fried your choice of meat with onion, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot and straw mushroom and hot jalapino.$16.00
- Spicy Basil Leaves
Sauteed your choice of meat with fresh basil, mushroom, onion and hot jalapino.$16.00
- Rama Special
Sauteed your choice of meat in our special sauce topped with creamy peanut sauce, garnished with steam broccoli.$16.50
- Ginger
Stir-fried your choice of meat with shredded ginger, bell pepper, mushroom, baby corn and onion in bean sauce.$16.00
- Supreme
Sauteed your choice of meat with napa, carrot, baby corn, mushroom and sweet hot chili sauce.$16.00
- Fried Rice
Fried rice with your choice of meat, stir-fried with egg, carrot, onions, green peas. garnished with lemon, cucumber and cilantro.$16.00
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple fried-rice with you choice of meat. Stir-fried with pineapple, carrot, onion, bell pepper, raisin and cashew nut, top with cucumber, lemon and cilantro.$16.50
- Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with your choice of meat together with basil leaved, bell pepper, onion, mushroom & hot jalapinos.$16.00
- Rice Bowl
Stir-fried you choice of meat with teriyaki sauce served over rice garnish with broccoli and carrot.$12.00
Desserts
Beverages
Beverages to go
- Coke (to go)$1.50
- Diet Coke (to go)$1.50
- Sprite (to go)$1.50
- Iced Tea (to go)$3.00
- Jasmine Tea (to go)$2.50
- Thai Iced Tea (to go)$4.00
- Thai Iced Coffee (to go)$4.00
- Thai Iced Tea with Boba (to go)$4.50
- Thai Iced Coffee with Boba (to go)$4.50
- Boba Tea Mango (to go)$5.50
- Boba Tea Taro (to go)$5.50
- Boba Tea Green Tea (to go)$5.50